JOYCE MARGUERITE MEAGHER
25-6-1938 - 09-9-2019
Passed away peacefully in hospital.
Dearly loved mother of
Simon (dec), Julie, Roger, and their families.
She will be sadly missed by her family,
local primary school,
Weston Creek Uniting Church congregation,
and the many others whose lives she touched.
Family and friends are invited
to Joyce's funeral service at
Weston Creek Uniting Church,
16 Parkinson Street, Weston, ACT
on MONDAY 16th September 2019,
commencing at 2.00pm.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your
choice of cancer charity.
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 14, 2019