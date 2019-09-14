Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce MEAGHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce MEAGHER


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Joyce MEAGHER Obituary
JOYCE MARGUERITE MEAGHER

25-6-1938 - 09-9-2019



Passed away peacefully in hospital.



Dearly loved mother of

Simon (dec), Julie, Roger, and their families.



She will be sadly missed by her family,

local primary school,

Weston Creek Uniting Church congregation,

and the many others whose lives she touched.



Family and friends are invited

to Joyce's funeral service at

Weston Creek Uniting Church,

16 Parkinson Street, Weston, ACT

on MONDAY 16th September 2019,

commencing at 2.00pm.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to your

choice of cancer charity.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.