Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Maria Regina Catholic Church
7 Central Road
Avalon Beach
Joyce Patricia "Joy" WEST


1926 - 2019
Joyce Patricia "Joy" WEST Obituary
WEST Joyce Patricia "Joy" 28/8/1926 - 24/11/2019 Beloved wife of Morris (deceased). Dearly loved mother of Christopher, Paul, Melanie and Michael. Loved and cherished nanna and great grandmother. A Requiem Mass for the repose of Joy's soul will be held at Maria Regina Catholic Church, 7 Central Road, Avalon Beach, on Tuesday 3rd December 2019 commencing at 11.00am. A private burial will take place with family after the service. At the request of family, please wear bright colours - No black.



Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 30, 2019
