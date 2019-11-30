|
WEST Joyce Patricia "Joy" 28/8/1926 - 24/11/2019 Beloved wife of Morris (deceased). Dearly loved mother of Christopher, Paul, Melanie and Michael. Loved and cherished nanna and great grandmother. A Requiem Mass for the repose of Joy's soul will be held at Maria Regina Catholic Church, 7 Central Road, Avalon Beach, on Tuesday 3rd December 2019 commencing at 11.00am. A private burial will take place with family after the service. At the request of family, please wear bright colours - No black.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 30, 2019