|
|
IAN DUDLEY JUDD
27 JUNE 1960 - 22 AUGUST 2019
Loving and adored Husband to Neryle.
Much loved Father and Father-in-law to
Sally & Adam, Kevin & Rachael,
Andrew & Catherine and Micheal.
Devoted Granddad to 11 Grandchildren.
The youngest Son of Dudley and Ena.
A funeral service to celebrate the life of Ian
will be held in the Chapel
of Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford Street, Mitchell, ACT.
THURSDAY 29 August 2019,
commencing at 12 noon.
In lieu of flowers, please consider
a donation to Clare Holland House
who's dedication and caring support
went above and beyond for
Ian and his family in his final battle.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 24, 2019