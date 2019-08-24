Home
1960 - 2019
IAN DUDLEY JUDD



27 JUNE 1960 - 22 AUGUST 2019



Loving and adored Husband to Neryle.

Much loved Father and Father-in-law to

Sally & Adam, Kevin & Rachael,

Andrew & Catherine and Micheal.

Devoted Granddad to 11 Grandchildren.

The youngest Son of Dudley and Ena.



A funeral service to celebrate the life of Ian

will be held in the Chapel

of Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street, Mitchell, ACT.

THURSDAY 29 August 2019,

commencing at 12 noon.



In lieu of flowers, please consider

a donation to Clare Holland House

who's dedication and caring support

went above and beyond for

Ian and his family in his final battle.



Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 24, 2019
