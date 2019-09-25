Home
JUDITH CAHILL

JUDITH CAHILL Obituary
JUDY MARY CAHILL

20 November 1941 - 20 September 2019



Together again with her beloved husband, John.

Dearly loved mother of Julie and Cath.

Adored grandmother of Robyn, Jocelyn,

Jennifer, Chloe, Madi and Paul.

Cherished by many wonderful friends.



Forever in our hearts



Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul

of Judy will be celebrated in

St Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church,

Boddington Crescent, Kambah on Friday,

27 September 2019, commencing at 11am.



Burial will follow after refreshments,

at Gungahlin Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 25, 2019
