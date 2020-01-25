Home
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium
Sandford Street
Mitchell
Judith Elizabeth EVANS


1945 - 2020
Judith Elizabeth EVANS Obituary
JUDITH ELIZABETH EVANS

'Judy' and 'Jude'

13 March 1945 - 22 January 2020



Much loved mother of

Bryn, Dylan, Tom and Ewan, and

mother-in-law of Nicole.

Cherished grandmother of Caleb, Tristan,

Charlotte, Penelope, and Alexandra.

Beloved sister of Jill and Anne.

Loved ex-wife of Daryl.



A devoted mother, sister, and friend whose

love and patience was unwavering.



The funeral service for Judy will be held in the

Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on Wednesday,

29 January 2020, commencing at 12 noon.



A celebration of Judy's life will follow

immediately afterwards.



Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 25, 2020
