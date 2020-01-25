|
|
JUDITH ELIZABETH EVANS
'Judy' and 'Jude'
13 March 1945 - 22 January 2020
Much loved mother of
Bryn, Dylan, Tom and Ewan, and
mother-in-law of Nicole.
Cherished grandmother of Caleb, Tristan,
Charlotte, Penelope, and Alexandra.
Beloved sister of Jill and Anne.
Loved ex-wife of Daryl.
A devoted mother, sister, and friend whose
love and patience was unwavering.
The funeral service for Judy will be held in the
Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on Wednesday,
29 January 2020, commencing at 12 noon.
A celebration of Judy's life will follow
immediately afterwards.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 25, 2020