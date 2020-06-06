|
|
JUDITH MARY GALLOWAY
(nee HULL)
7 April 1935 - 8 May 2020
Beloved wife of John for 59 years.
Mother of Dominic, Nicholas, Kate
and mother-in-law of Kate.
Privately buried.
The family wishes to particularly thank
Professor Matthew Cook, Dr Roderick MacIver
and Dr Yoo-Mi Kim for the skill,
care and attention they provided
to Judith over many years.
We would also like to thank Karin and the
Home Based Palliative Care team for their
dedication and the special nature of the
support that they provide to many.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 6, 2020