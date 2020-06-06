Home
JUDITH MARY GALLOWAY

(nee HULL)

7 April 1935 - 8 May 2020



Beloved wife of John for 59 years.

Mother of Dominic, Nicholas, Kate

and mother-in-law of Kate.



Privately buried.



The family wishes to particularly thank

Professor Matthew Cook, Dr Roderick MacIver

and Dr Yoo-Mi Kim for the skill,

care and attention they provided

to Judith over many years.



We would also like to thank Karin and the

Home Based Palliative Care team for their

dedication and the special nature of the

support that they provide to many.



Published in The Canberra Times on June 6, 2020
