|
|
JUDITH ANNE LOGAN
2 November 1931 - 27 March 2020
Passed away peacefully at
Clare Holland House,
with her loving daughters by her side.
Beloved wife of James (dec).
Loved and loving mother of
Brian (dec), James (dec), Jeanette,
Christine, Patricia and Kaylene.
Loved mother-in-law of Rose, Darrel, Eric, Patrick and Steven.
Cherished Nanny/Nan and Boss Nanny of 16 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Dear friend to many.
A beautiful woman,
who will be sadly missed.
A private funeral service for Judith was
held on Tuesday, 31 March 2020.
Family wish to advise that when the current circumstances change, they will announce an event for all friends and extended family to celebrate Judith's life.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 4, 2020