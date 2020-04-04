Home
Services
White Lady Funerals - Griffith
75 Canberra Avenue
Griffith, Australian Capital Territory 2603
(02) 6239 7023
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith LOGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith LOGAN


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Judith LOGAN Obituary
JUDITH ANNE LOGAN

2 November 1931 - 27 March 2020



Passed away peacefully at

Clare Holland House,

with her loving daughters by her side.



Beloved wife of James (dec).

Loved and loving mother of

Brian (dec), James (dec), Jeanette,

Christine, Patricia and Kaylene.

Loved mother-in-law of Rose, Darrel, Eric, Patrick and Steven.

Cherished Nanny/Nan and Boss Nanny of 16 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Dear friend to many.



A beautiful woman,

who will be sadly missed.



A private funeral service for Judith was

held on Tuesday, 31 March 2020.

Family wish to advise that when the current circumstances change, they will announce an event for all friends and extended family to celebrate Judith's life.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -