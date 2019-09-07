Home
Judith MCPHEE


1933 - 2019
Judith MCPHEE Obituary
Judith Ann (Judy) MCPHEE

(nee Westaway)



1 December 1933 - 2 September 2019



Loving and loved wife of Ian Robert

for 65 years.



Loved Mother and Mother-in-law of

Linda and Steve, Robert and Robyn, James and Kerri, Cathie and Mark, and Jo and John.



Grandmother of Cameron and Lachlan; Anna, Lizzie, Rachel and Ally; Connor and Erin (Will);

Dale, Blake and Misty; Sarah,

Rachael and Carl; and friend to their partners.



Great-grandmother of Rhys and Zoe; Stevie, Archie and Eadie; and Charlie.



Loved daughter of Gladys and Harold (Jim) Westaway (both deceased).

Sister of John, and much loved sister of Susanne and Helen.



Judy will also be sadly missed by her extended family and friends.



A funeral service to celebrate Judy's life will be held in The Gold Creek Chapel, 17 O'Hanlon Place, Nicholls, ACT, on MONDAY, 9 September 2019, commencing at 1.30pm.



In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the charity of your choice.



Privately cremated.



Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 7, 2019
