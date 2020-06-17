Home
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 19, 2020
12:00 PM
Marquee at Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford St
Mitchell
Judith MUTTON


1941 - 2020
Judith MUTTON Obituary
JUDITH ANNE MUTTON

7 FEBRUARY 1941 - 14 JUNE 2020



Passed away peacefully in her sleep.

Beloved wife and life partner of John

of 62 years.

Adored mother and mother-in-law of

Stephen and Pauline, Jennine and Kerry.

Treasured nan to Hayley and Dan,

Lee and Amy, Daniel, Emma,

Chrissy and Will, Jake and Adam.

Great nan to Cooper, Ollie and Jasper.



Forever in our hearts



The celebration of life for Judy will be held in

the Marquee at Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford St, Mitchell,

on FRIDAY 19 June 2020,

commencing at 12 Noon.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on June 17, 2020
