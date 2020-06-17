|
|
JUDITH ANNE MUTTON
7 FEBRUARY 1941 - 14 JUNE 2020
Passed away peacefully in her sleep.
Beloved wife and life partner of John
of 62 years.
Adored mother and mother-in-law of
Stephen and Pauline, Jennine and Kerry.
Treasured nan to Hayley and Dan,
Lee and Amy, Daniel, Emma,
Chrissy and Will, Jake and Adam.
Great nan to Cooper, Ollie and Jasper.
Forever in our hearts
The celebration of life for Judy will be held in
the Marquee at Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford St, Mitchell,
on FRIDAY 19 June 2020,
commencing at 12 Noon.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 17, 2020