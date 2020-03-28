|
|
Dr Judith Anne Slee, PhD
Left us on 19 March 2020
Beloved wife of Mike.
Sister of Eric. Adored aunt of
Michael, Kait and Damon.
Adoring great aunt of all her 'little darlings'.
Our brightest spark & most dazzling dynamo.
Ferocious intellect, loudest laugh,
seizer of each day.
Leading light in cognitive science
and psychology at ANU.
Laid to rest privately on 27 March 2020
A public gathering to celebrate Judy and her extraordinary life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 28, 2020