Home
Services
Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
75 Canberra Avenue
Kingston, Australian Capital Territory 2604
(02) 6295 2799
Resources
More Obituaries for JUDITH SLEE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUDITH SLEE


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
JUDITH SLEE Obituary
Dr Judith Anne Slee, PhD



Left us on 19 March 2020



Beloved wife of Mike.

Sister of Eric. Adored aunt of

Michael, Kait and Damon.

Adoring great aunt of all her 'little darlings'.



Our brightest spark & most dazzling dynamo.

Ferocious intellect, loudest laugh,

seizer of each day.

Leading light in cognitive science

and psychology at ANU.



Laid to rest privately on 27 March 2020





A public gathering to celebrate Judy and her extraordinary life will be held at a later date.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JUDITH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -