Home
Services
Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
75 Canberra Avenue
Kingston, Australian Capital Territory 2604
(02) 6295 2799
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:00 AM
Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford Street
Mitchell
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for jukka HUOVINEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

jukka HUOVINEN


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
jukka HUOVINEN Obituary
JUKKA TAPIO HUOVINEN

7 August 1948 - 8 January 2020



Passed away peacefully.



Long time partner of Leena.

Step-father of Jeff.

Loving father of Tanja.

Adored grandfather of Tanisha and Tijaana.

His brothers in Finland are

never far from his thoughts

Jorma, Jouko and Jouni and their families.



Always in our hearts,

never to be forgotten.



The funeral service for Jukka will be held in

the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street, Mitchell,

on THURSDAY 16 January 2020,

commencing at 9:00am.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of jukka's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -