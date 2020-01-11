|
JUKKA TAPIO HUOVINEN
7 August 1948 - 8 January 2020
Passed away peacefully.
Long time partner of Leena.
Step-father of Jeff.
Loving father of Tanja.
Adored grandfather of Tanisha and Tijaana.
His brothers in Finland are
never far from his thoughts
Jorma, Jouko and Jouni and their families.
Always in our hearts,
never to be forgotten.
The funeral service for Jukka will be held in
the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford Street, Mitchell,
on THURSDAY 16 January 2020,
commencing at 9:00am.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 11, 2020