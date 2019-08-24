|
|
JULIA MOULES
Joolz
Mumma Bear
Snorlax
5/11/1980 - 16/08/2019
Beloved daughter of Brenda and Ernie.
Dearly loved sister of Paula and Steven.
Loving and devoted mother of her babies,
Jaxon William, Jeremy Heath,
and Jaimee Louise.
Mumma to Buffy.
Partner of Jason.
Taken from us suddenly.
Sadly missed by her family near and far.
Friend to so many.
Special friend of Jodie, Meg, Belinda
and Estelle, who were always there for her.
Rest in peace Julia, knowing your
babies are safe.
Love you to the moon and back, Ma.
A Graveside Service will be held for Julia,
at the Woden Cemetery, Justinian Street
Phillip, on THURSDAY, 29th August 2019,
commencing at 3pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made
to Beyond Blue.
Heartfelt thanks to the Emergency Personnel
that attended and cared for Julia.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 24, 2019