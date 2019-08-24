Home
Julia MOULES


1980 - 2019
Julia MOULES Obituary
JULIA MOULES

Joolz

Mumma Bear

Snorlax

5/11/1980 - 16/08/2019



Beloved daughter of Brenda and Ernie.

Dearly loved sister of Paula and Steven.

Loving and devoted mother of her babies,

Jaxon William, Jeremy Heath,

and Jaimee Louise.

Mumma to Buffy.

Partner of Jason.



Taken from us suddenly.

Sadly missed by her family near and far.

Friend to so many.

Special friend of Jodie, Meg, Belinda

and Estelle, who were always there for her.

Rest in peace Julia, knowing your

babies are safe.



Love you to the moon and back, Ma.



A Graveside Service will be held for Julia,

at the Woden Cemetery, Justinian Street

Phillip, on THURSDAY, 29th August 2019,

commencing at 3pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made

to Beyond Blue.



Heartfelt thanks to the Emergency Personnel

that attended and cared for Julia.



Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 24, 2019
