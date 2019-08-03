|
|
JULIANA KOVAC
7 March 1944 - 31 July 2019
Passed away peacefully at Fred Ward Gardens nursing home.
Loving wife of Jozo (dec).
Mother and mother-in-law of Robert, Danijel and Snjezana.
Proud grandmother of Gabriella and Tijana.
Forever in our hearts, rest in peace
The funeral service of Juliana will be held at St. Augustine's Catholic Church, Beasley Street, Farrer, on TUESDAY 6 August, commencing at 11am, followed by a graveside committal at Woden cemetery.
Donations in lieu of flowers to the Australian Cancer Research Foundation.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 3, 2019