Julie Hutchison Kindness was your middle name 8 August 1931- 20 April 2020 Cherished and adored by her husband, Brian (dec). Dearly loved by her children Jan and Michael, son-in-law Roger, daughter-in-law Jelita, grandchildren Matthew, Tamala and Veronica, and by Laurence, Matt and great grandson Louie. Treasured and respected by her many friends and students. Julie died peacefully in Perth listening to the voices of her children from Canberra and Brisbane. Condolence cards may be sent to Jan at her home address in Canberra. 'Someone has put cries of birds on the air like jewels' Anne Carson Always in our hearts No flowers please Donations may be made to Parkinson's WA or Dementia Australia WA
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 25, 2020