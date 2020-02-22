Home
Services
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for June PARSONS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Isobel "Cleo" PARSONS


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
June Isobel "Cleo" PARSONS Obituary
JUNE ISOBEL PARSONS 'Cleo' 7th June 1928 - 18th February 2020 Born in Cheshire, UK Died at Garran Much loved wife of Barry (dec). Adored Mum to Kate, Ross, Mal, Jan and Lindsay, mother-in-law of Kevin, Nicola, David and Derek. Special Gran to Andrew, Tim, Tony, Adam, Darren, Kaelan, Amy, Alec, Emily, Jeremy, Rachel, April, Hayley and Jake (dec), and their partners. Great Gran to Zeke, Amos, Jackson, Jesse and Olina. Cleo lived a full and happy life. She remained feisty and independent and never lost her sense of humour. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. The family thanks and acknowledges the kindness and caring of all at SCC, Ozanam, Garran. A funeral service for Cleo will be held in the chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium on FRIDAY, 28th February 2020 at 10:30am.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -