JUNE ISOBEL PARSONS 'Cleo' 7th June 1928 - 18th February 2020 Born in Cheshire, UK Died at Garran Much loved wife of Barry (dec). Adored Mum to Kate, Ross, Mal, Jan and Lindsay, mother-in-law of Kevin, Nicola, David and Derek. Special Gran to Andrew, Tim, Tony, Adam, Darren, Kaelan, Amy, Alec, Emily, Jeremy, Rachel, April, Hayley and Jake (dec), and their partners. Great Gran to Zeke, Amos, Jackson, Jesse and Olina. Cleo lived a full and happy life. She remained feisty and independent and never lost her sense of humour. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. The family thanks and acknowledges the kindness and caring of all at SCC, Ozanam, Garran. A funeral service for Cleo will be held in the chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium on FRIDAY, 28th February 2020 at 10:30am.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 22, 2020