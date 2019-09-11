|
|
JUNE PATRICIA LAIRD
20 June 1927 - 9 September 2019
BELOVED
Daughter of Keith and Jean (both dec),
Sister of Peter,
Wife of Bruce (dec),
Mother and mother-in-law of
Chris and Mick, Sue and Gerard,
Michael and Marie-Elidie and Sally,
Grandmother of Rachael, Kim, Scott,
Lauren, Thomas, Timothy and Dylan,
Great-grandmother of Eric, Zara, Reeve,
Eden, Bowie, Bailey and Lily June.
Devoted friend to many.
June's good humour, strength
and resilience was truly inspiring.
Fly free mum.
A celebration of June's life will be held in the
Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals,
60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on Friday,
13 September 2019 commencing at 1:30pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 11, 2019