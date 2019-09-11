Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Resources
More Obituaries for JUNE LAIRD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUNE LAIRD


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
JUNE LAIRD Obituary
JUNE PATRICIA LAIRD



20 June 1927 - 9 September 2019



BELOVED



Daughter of Keith and Jean (both dec),

Sister of Peter,

Wife of Bruce (dec),

Mother and mother-in-law of

Chris and Mick, Sue and Gerard,

Michael and Marie-Elidie and Sally,

Grandmother of Rachael, Kim, Scott,

Lauren, Thomas, Timothy and Dylan,

Great-grandmother of Eric, Zara, Reeve,

Eden, Bowie, Bailey and Lily June.



Devoted friend to many.



June's good humour, strength

and resilience was truly inspiring.



Fly free mum.



A celebration of June's life will be held in the

Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals,

60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on Friday,

13 September 2019 commencing at 1:30pm.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JUNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.