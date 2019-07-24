Home
June Margaret LUCRE


1935 - 2019
June Margaret LUCRE Obituary
June Lucre

Nee Hutchinson

2nd April 1935 to 17th July 2019



With sadness we announce the death of

June Margaret Lucre,

who passed away aged 84 years.



Adored mother of Kerry (Dec),

Steve and Michelle.

She will be greatly missed

by family and friends.



A service for June will be held at the

Norwood Park Chapel, Mitchell ACT,

Friday 26th July 2019 at 12:00 Noon.

Followed by refreshments in the

Centenary Room at the same location.



We will proceed to the Woden Cemetery

for June's burial at 2:00pm.



Published in The Canberra Times on July 24, 2019
