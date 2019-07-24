|
|
June Lucre
Nee Hutchinson
2nd April 1935 to 17th July 2019
With sadness we announce the death of
June Margaret Lucre,
who passed away aged 84 years.
Adored mother of Kerry (Dec),
Steve and Michelle.
She will be greatly missed
by family and friends.
A service for June will be held at the
Norwood Park Chapel, Mitchell ACT,
Friday 26th July 2019 at 12:00 Noon.
Followed by refreshments in the
Centenary Room at the same location.
We will proceed to the Woden Cemetery
for June's burial at 2:00pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on July 24, 2019