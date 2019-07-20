|
|
JUNE SPENCE AXELSEN
23 June 1929 - 17 July 2019
Loving wife of Allan.
Beloved mother of Mike (Axel), Pete, Tim, Chris, Ben, Nicholas (dec) and their partners.
Adored grandmother of Sam, Nina, Willo, Mel and their partners.
Now at peace and forever in our hearts
Sadly missed by all
Privately buried
Special thanks to Palliative Home Care, ACT Community Nurses and Northside Community Services. Special thanks to Millie.
A celebration of June's life will be held at The RUC Bowling Club, McCaughey Street, Turner, on TUESDAY 23 July, commencing at 11am.
Published in The Canberra Times on July 20, 2019