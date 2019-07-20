Home
June Spence AXELSEN


1929 - 2019
June Spence AXELSEN Obituary
JUNE SPENCE AXELSEN

23 June 1929 - 17 July 2019



Loving wife of Allan.

Beloved mother of Mike (Axel), Pete, Tim, Chris, Ben, Nicholas (dec) and their partners.

Adored grandmother of Sam, Nina, Willo, Mel and their partners.



Now at peace and forever in our hearts

Sadly missed by all



Privately buried



Special thanks to Palliative Home Care, ACT Community Nurses and Northside Community Services. Special thanks to Millie.



A celebration of June's life will be held at The RUC Bowling Club, McCaughey Street, Turner, on TUESDAY 23 July, commencing at 11am.



Published in The Canberra Times on July 20, 2019
