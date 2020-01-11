Home
Justin HODGES


1986 - 2020
Justin HODGES Obituary
JUSTIN MICHAEL HODGES

28 April 1986 - 30 December 2019



Cherished Father of Hayley and Ella.

Partner of Leesa.

Son of Debbie and Ralph,

Gary and Janiene.

Brother of Tab, John, Ben,

Josh, Danny and Cassie.

A loved uncle, nephew, god father and

friend to all who new him.

He will be missed by all family and friends.



Forever in our hearts.



The funeral service for Justin

will be held in the Chapel of

Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street, Mitchell on

MONDAY 13 January 2020,

commencing at 12.00pm.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 11, 2020
