Justin SIMPSON

Justin SIMPSON Obituary
JUSTIN DAVID SIMPSON

26 April 1969 - 1 September 2019

Passed away peacefully at home.

Sadly missed by family and friends.



Forever in our hearts

Now In God's eternal care



The funeral service for Justin will be held in the Anglican Parish Church of All Saints,

Cowper Street, Ainslie on Monday,

9 September 2019, commencing at 1:30pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be

made to Guide Dogs Australia.

Envelopes will be available at the service.



Private cremation.



Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 7, 2019
