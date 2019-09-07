|
|
JUSTIN DAVID SIMPSON
26 April 1969 - 1 September 2019
Passed away peacefully at home.
Sadly missed by family and friends.
Forever in our hearts
Now In God's eternal care
The funeral service for Justin will be held in the Anglican Parish Church of All Saints,
Cowper Street, Ainslie on Monday,
9 September 2019, commencing at 1:30pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be
made to Guide Dogs Australia.
Envelopes will be available at the service.
Private cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 7, 2019