|
|
In Loving Memory of the work and glory
of God expressed in the life of
Justina 'Agus' Rimando Mendoza
4 August 1928 - 27 November 2019
Beloved wife of Eric D. Mendoza (dec).
Dearly loved mother of Melinda, Douglas (dec), Margie, Edwin, Roy, Ma. Josephine (dec),
Emee and Freddie.
'He who dwells in the shelter of the
Most High will rest in the shadow
of the Almighty.' Psalm 91:1(NIV)
Special thanks to all the Staff of Canberra
Hospital and RSL LifeCare, McKenzie Gardens.
Viewing Times:
Wednesday, 4 December 2019
6:00pm to 9:00pm
Friday, 6 December 2019
6:30pm to 9:30pm
William Cole Funerals,
60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen, Act.
Funeral Service:
Saturday, 7 December 2019
at 10:00am to 12:00pm in
Hughes Baptist Church,
Groom Street, Hughes.
Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.
Following the burial, refreshments
will be offered in JIL Church,
53 Georgina Crescent, Kaleen, ACT
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 30, 2019