William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Viewing
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:30 PM - 9:30 PM
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hughes Baptist Church
Groom Street
Hughes
View Map
JUSTINA MENDOZA


1928 - 2019
JUSTINA MENDOZA Obituary
In Loving Memory of the work and glory

of God expressed in the life of



Justina 'Agus' Rimando Mendoza

4 August 1928 - 27 November 2019



Beloved wife of Eric D. Mendoza (dec).

Dearly loved mother of Melinda, Douglas (dec), Margie, Edwin, Roy, Ma. Josephine (dec),

Emee and Freddie.



'He who dwells in the shelter of the

Most High will rest in the shadow

of the Almighty.' Psalm 91:1(NIV)



Special thanks to all the Staff of Canberra

Hospital and RSL LifeCare, McKenzie Gardens.



Viewing Times:

Wednesday, 4 December 2019

6:00pm to 9:00pm

Friday, 6 December 2019

6:30pm to 9:30pm

William Cole Funerals,

60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen, Act.



Funeral Service:

Saturday, 7 December 2019

at 10:00am to 12:00pm in

Hughes Baptist Church,

Groom Street, Hughes.



Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.



Following the burial, refreshments

will be offered in JIL Church,

53 Georgina Crescent, Kaleen, ACT



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 30, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -