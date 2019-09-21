Home
Kalliopi PASSARIS


1932 - 2019
Kalliopi PASSARIS Obituary
KALLIOPI PASSARIS

'Poppy'

5 March 1932 - 16 September 2019



Passed away peacefully at home, with loving family.

Beloved wife of George (dec).

Adored mother of Chris, Maria and Asta.

Much loved Yiayia of George, Thalia and Nickolas.



Forever in our hearts and minds, and loved deeply by all who knew her. Poppy welcomed everyone with open arms, filled them with love and never let them leave with empty hands.



The funeral service for Poppy will be held at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, Wentworth Avenue, Kingston, on TUESDAY, 24 September 2019, commencing at 11am.

Burial at Gungahlin Cemetery to follow.



Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 21, 2019
