Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Anglican Church of Christ Church
Rutledge Street
Queanbeyan
More Obituaries for Karen DANIEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Joan DANIEL


1963 - 2020
Karen Joan DANIEL Obituary
KAREN JOAN DANIEL (nee MERCHANT) 18 October 1963 - 1 January 2020 Soulmate of Raymond (dec). Cherished daughter of John (dec) and Joan. Adored Mother of Erin, Jared and Lauren and Mother-in-law of Daniel. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Annette and George, Samantha and Jerry. Beloved aunty of Rachel, Ellen, Brooklyn and Harrison. A cherished member of the Daniel family. 'Now reunited with her loving husband Ray' The funeral service for Karen will be held in the Anglican Church of Christ Church Rutledge Street, Queanbeyan. on FRIDAY 10 January 2020 commencing at 11am. Burial for Karen will follow at Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery Lanyon Drive, Queanbeyan. Our heartfelt thanks to the dedicated staff at Bupa Calwell for Karen's care. In Lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Dementia Australia Envelopes will be available at the Church.



Published in The Canberra Times from Jan. 4 to Jan. 8, 2020
