Home
Services
Toscan Dinn Funerals
2/10 Liardet Street
, Australian Capital Territory 2611
02 6287 3466
Service
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
12:00 PM
streamed online via the following link: https://youtu.be/DZjT2YBUJEg
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen TONKIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen TONKIN


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Karen TONKIN Obituary
Karen Anne Tonkin

3 January 1956 - 14 March 2020



Passed away peacefully

at Canberra Hospital.



Loving partner of Tyrone.



Beloved mother of Elizabeth and Michael.



Due to current circumstances,

a private cremation will be held

at 12:00 pm on Thursday 9 April 2020

at Norwood Park Crematorium.



This service will be streamed online for

people who like to participate via the

following link:

https://youtu.be/DZjT2YBUJEg.



If you would like to be remembered

by the family via the memorial book,

please email [email protected]

and staff will record your name.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -