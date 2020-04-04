|
|
Karen Anne Tonkin
3 January 1956 - 14 March 2020
Passed away peacefully
at Canberra Hospital.
Loving partner of Tyrone.
Beloved mother of Elizabeth and Michael.
Due to current circumstances,
a private cremation will be held
at 12:00 pm on Thursday 9 April 2020
at Norwood Park Crematorium.
This service will be streamed online for
people who like to participate via the
following link:
https://youtu.be/DZjT2YBUJEg.
If you would like to be remembered
by the family via the memorial book,
please email [email protected]
and staff will record your name.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 4, 2020