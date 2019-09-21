|
|
Karlo 'Charlie' Kucic
6.7.1931 - 12.9.2019
Born in Croatia and immigrated to Australia
over 60 years ago.
Missed by his close friends
here, and by his friends and
family all over the world.
Will always be remembered for being cheerful,
good - humoured and friendly.
Karlo's family would like to sincerely thank his
close friend, Nives Trevisan, for all her
guidance and assistance.
Mass celebrating Karlo's life will be held in
St Raphael's Catholic Church,
Lowe St, Queanbeyan, on
TUESDAY 24 September 2019,
commencing at 1.30pm.
At the conclusion of Mass,
burial will take place at the
Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery,
Lanyon Drive, Queanbeyan.
Rosary will be recited in
Tobin Brothers Chapel,
91 Crawford St, Queanbeyan, on
MONDAY 23 September 2019,
commencing at 6.30pm
.
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 21, 2019