Home
Services
Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
91 Crawford Street
Queanbeyan, New South Wales 2620
(02) 6297 1546
Resources
More Obituaries for Karlo KUCIC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karlo KUCIC

Add a Memory
Karlo KUCIC Obituary
Karlo 'Charlie' Kucic

6.7.1931 - 12.9.2019



Born in Croatia and immigrated to Australia

over 60 years ago.

Missed by his close friends

here, and by his friends and

family all over the world.

Will always be remembered for being cheerful,

good - humoured and friendly.

Karlo's family would like to sincerely thank his

close friend, Nives Trevisan, for all her

guidance and assistance.



Mass celebrating Karlo's life will be held in

St Raphael's Catholic Church,

Lowe St, Queanbeyan, on

TUESDAY 24 September 2019,

commencing at 1.30pm.

At the conclusion of Mass,

burial will take place at the

Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery,

Lanyon Drive, Queanbeyan.



Rosary will be recited in

Tobin Brothers Chapel,

91 Crawford St, Queanbeyan, on

MONDAY 23 September 2019,

commencing at 6.30pm



.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karlo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.