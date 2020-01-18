Home
M.H. O'Rourke Funeral Directors
113 Crawford St
Queanbeyan, New South Wales 2620
02 6297 1052
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Raphael's Catholic Church
Lowe St
Queanbeyan
View Map
Karmela GELENCSER


1943 - 2020
Karmela GELENCSER Obituary
Karmela Gelencser



15 April 1943 - 13 January 2020



Karmela died peacefully at the Queanbeyan Hospital after a short illness aged 76 years.



Dearly loved wife of Bela (dec)

Loving mother of Matilda

Loving mother in-law of Adam



Karmela will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends.



A mass for Kamela will be held at

St. Raphael's Catholic Church, Lowe St Queanbeyan on Thursday January 23 set to commence at 10.30am followed by a Burial Ceremony at Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020
