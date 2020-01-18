|
Karmela Gelencser
15 April 1943 - 13 January 2020
Karmela died peacefully at the Queanbeyan Hospital after a short illness aged 76 years.
Dearly loved wife of Bela (dec)
Loving mother of Matilda
Loving mother in-law of Adam
Karmela will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends.
A mass for Kamela will be held at
St. Raphael's Catholic Church, Lowe St Queanbeyan on Thursday January 23 set to commence at 10.30am followed by a Burial Ceremony at Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020