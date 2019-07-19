|
DAVY, Kate Louise Bungendore NSW Died peacefully with her family by her side on 17th July, 2019 Beloved mother of Halle and Tamsin, daughter of William and Dimity Davy, sister of James, Lindsay, Nat, Deuchar and Tamsin, sister-in-law to Damian and Jeremy, aunt to Jarra, Tika, Willa, William and Deuchar. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Kate's life, at a Burial Service on Tuesday July 23rd, at 11:00am at the Turalla Cemetery, 141 Bungendore Rd, Bungendore. Please join the family afterwards at Kate, Halle and Tamsin's home, Camp Hill, 1029 Hoskinstown Rd, Bungendore. You are invited to bring a photo of a memory with Kate to be included with your message in 'Kate's Book'. Dress - Bright and Colourful In lieu of flowers, The Kate Davy Scholarship has been set up at NIDA, and contributions can be made to Eden Tollis (02) 9697 7600 [email protected]
Published in The Canberra Times from July 19 to July 20, 2019