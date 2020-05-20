|
KATHERINE STIRLING KERR CAWSEY
Born Vila, Vanuatu
8 October 1917 - 10 May 2020
Katherine died peacefully at Goodwin Ainslie with her daughter, Margaret by her side.
Her children Richard and Anne had been with her on the days before she died.
Katherine was cared for kindly by the staff of Goodwin Homes since October 2012 first at Farrer and later at Goodwin House Ainslie and the family wish to thank them for caring for Katherine during these years.
Katherine's three children Anne, Margaret and Richard; Margaret's and Richard's partners David and Kim; Katherine's grandchildren Tamar, Anthony, Katherine, and Daniel; Anthony's and Katherine's partners Kelli and Brian; her great-grandchildren Kelvin, Jye, Ashton, Mika, Norah, Ben and Heidi;
Kelvin's partner Clarissa and
her great-great grandchildren Vera and Ruby would want Katherine to know how much they loved and admired her for herself and for her pioneering role in writing histories of Vanuatu that spanned the period from 1868 to 1960.
Katherine had a small private funeral at the Chapel at Gold Creek at 9 am on Monday 18 May 2020. Because of Covid-19 only direct descendants attended the funeral with a virtual ceremony provided for Katherine's wider family, friends and colleagues.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 20, 2020