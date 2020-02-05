Home
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
St Dimitrios Greek Orthodox Church
cnr Campbell and Collett Street's
Queanbeyan
Katherine MANOLAROS


1937 - 2020
Katherine MANOLAROS Obituary
KATHERINE ' KATHY ' MANOLAROS

8 June 1937 - 1 February 2020



Passed away peacefully at the

Canberra Hospital.



Beloved wife of Emanuel.

Loving mother and mother-in-law of

Alex and Sandy, John, Angela and Bill.

Much loved Yiayia of James and Nathan,

Katherine, Yasmin and Sophia,

George, Emanuel and Maria.

Will be sadly missed by family and friends.



Forever in our hearts



Heartfelt thanks to the Doctor's and nursing

staff at the Canberra Hospital, Ward 11B,

for their care, and support of Kathy

and our family during this difficult time.



The Funeral Service for Kathy will be held in

St Dimitrios Greek Orthodox Church

cnr Campbell and Collett Street's Queanbeyan

tomorrow THURSDAY, 6 February 2020

commencing at 10.30am.

Burial will follow at the Queanbeyan Lawn

Cemetery, Lanyon Drive, Queanbeyan.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made

to the Church.



Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 5, 2020
