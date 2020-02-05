|
|
KATHERINE ' KATHY ' MANOLAROS
8 June 1937 - 1 February 2020
Passed away peacefully at the
Canberra Hospital.
Beloved wife of Emanuel.
Loving mother and mother-in-law of
Alex and Sandy, John, Angela and Bill.
Much loved Yiayia of James and Nathan,
Katherine, Yasmin and Sophia,
George, Emanuel and Maria.
Will be sadly missed by family and friends.
Forever in our hearts
Heartfelt thanks to the Doctor's and nursing
staff at the Canberra Hospital, Ward 11B,
for their care, and support of Kathy
and our family during this difficult time.
The Funeral Service for Kathy will be held in
St Dimitrios Greek Orthodox Church
cnr Campbell and Collett Street's Queanbeyan
tomorrow THURSDAY, 6 February 2020
commencing at 10.30am.
Burial will follow at the Queanbeyan Lawn
Cemetery, Lanyon Drive, Queanbeyan.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made
to the Church.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 5, 2020