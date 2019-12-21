Home
Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Anglican Parish Church of St Paul
corner of Canberra Avenue and Captain Cook Crescent
Griffith
View Map
KATHLEEN 'KATE' MARIE FOX

(nee KELLY)

Late of Lyons, formerly of Chifley

Passed away peacefully

on Saturday, 14 December 2019.



Beloved wife of Daryl (deceased) and

loving little sister of Phyl.

Little sister to Frank, Barney, Doreen,

Nelly and Gloria (all deceased).

Much loved aunty, great-aunty

and great-great-aunty to her

many nieces and nephews.



Kate cherished all her relationships -

humans and fur friends.

A special thank you to all the staff and residents at Bellerive Lyons, Canberra Hospitals

and Clare Holland House.



A Service of Thanksgiving for Kate will be held in the Anglican Parish Church of St Paul,

corner of Canberra Avenue and Captain Cook Crescent, Griffith on Monday,

23 December 2019, commencing at 11am.



Privately cremated.



Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 21, 2019
