|
|
KATHLEEN 'KATE' MARIE FOX
(nee KELLY)
Late of Lyons, formerly of Chifley
Passed away peacefully
on Saturday, 14 December 2019.
Beloved wife of Daryl (deceased) and
loving little sister of Phyl.
Little sister to Frank, Barney, Doreen,
Nelly and Gloria (all deceased).
Much loved aunty, great-aunty
and great-great-aunty to her
many nieces and nephews.
Kate cherished all her relationships -
humans and fur friends.
A special thank you to all the staff and residents at Bellerive Lyons, Canberra Hospitals
and Clare Holland House.
A Service of Thanksgiving for Kate will be held in the Anglican Parish Church of St Paul,
corner of Canberra Avenue and Captain Cook Crescent, Griffith on Monday,
23 December 2019, commencing at 11am.
Privately cremated.
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 21, 2019