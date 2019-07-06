Home
Kathleen Jewel KINGSLAND

Kathleen Jewel KINGSLAND Obituary
LADY KATHLEEN (Ki) JEWEL

KINGSLAND

10 February 1918 - 4 July 2019



Loving wife of Richard (dec).

Much loved mother and mother-in-law of

Carolyn and Chris, Deborah, Ross and Sue.

Grandmother of Georgina, Sally,

Alice and Barnaby.

Great-grandmother of Julian, Thomas,

Harriet, Ben and Valentina.



A long and happy life



Sincere thanks to the caring staff of

Mirinjani Nursing Home

and Goodwin Home Care.



Private cremation.

Memorial service to be notified.



Published in The Canberra Times on July 6, 2019
