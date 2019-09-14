|
|
KATHLEEN CLARE ANTONEY
'KATE'
21 May 1937 - 13 September 2019
Beloved wife of Edward (Ted) for 55 years.
Loved mother and mother-in-law of
Peter and Judie, David and Megan.
Loving Grandmother of
James, Robert, Michael, Liam and Lauren.
Heartfelt thanks to all the staff of Clare Holland
House where Kate passed away peacefully.
Requiem Mass will be held for Kate at
Holy Family Catholic Church, corner of
Bugden Avenue and Castleton Crescents,
Gowrie on Thursday, 19 September 2019,
commencing at 1:30 pm.
Private cremation.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made
to Cancer Research Foundation.
Envelopes will be available.
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 14, 2019