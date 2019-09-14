Home
Kathleen KATE ANTONEY


1937 - 2019
Kathleen KATE ANTONEY Obituary
KATHLEEN CLARE ANTONEY

'KATE'

21 May 1937 - 13 September 2019



Beloved wife of Edward (Ted) for 55 years.

Loved mother and mother-in-law of

Peter and Judie, David and Megan.

Loving Grandmother of

James, Robert, Michael, Liam and Lauren.



Heartfelt thanks to all the staff of Clare Holland

House where Kate passed away peacefully.



Requiem Mass will be held for Kate at

Holy Family Catholic Church, corner of

Bugden Avenue and Castleton Crescents,

Gowrie on Thursday, 19 September 2019,

commencing at 1:30 pm.

Private cremation.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made

to Cancer Research Foundation.

Envelopes will be available.



Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 14, 2019
