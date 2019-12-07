Home
Services
White Lady Funerals
101 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2617
(02) 6251 4369
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Chapel of Norwood park Crematorium
65 Sandford Street
Mitchell
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen KINNANE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen KINNANE


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Kathleen KINNANE Obituary
KATHLEEN KINNANE

'SHEILA'

6 June 1928 - 2 December 2019



Sheila passed away peacefully

at St Andrews Village, Hughes ACT.



Loving wife of Jack (dec)

Adored mother and mother-in-law of

Sue, Gail and Bernie,

Johnny, Kaye and Steve.

Much loved grandmother to 10.

And great grandmother to 16.



Sheila's family would like to

extend their heart filled thanks

to all the team at St Andrews Villiage.



'You are all amazing

for the love and care you gave Sheila'



A service to celebrate Sheila's life will be held in the Chapel of Norwood park Crematorium

65 Sandford Street Mitchell

on WEDNSDAY 11 December 2019

commencing at 3pm



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -