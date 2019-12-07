|
|
KATHLEEN KINNANE
'SHEILA'
6 June 1928 - 2 December 2019
Sheila passed away peacefully
at St Andrews Village, Hughes ACT.
Loving wife of Jack (dec)
Adored mother and mother-in-law of
Sue, Gail and Bernie,
Johnny, Kaye and Steve.
Much loved grandmother to 10.
And great grandmother to 16.
Sheila's family would like to
extend their heart filled thanks
to all the team at St Andrews Villiage.
'You are all amazing
for the love and care you gave Sheila'
A service to celebrate Sheila's life will be held in the Chapel of Norwood park Crematorium
65 Sandford Street Mitchell
on WEDNSDAY 11 December 2019
commencing at 3pm
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 7, 2019