Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Common Room of University House, ANU
Canberra
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen MARSHALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen MARSHALL


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Kathleen MARSHALL Obituary
KATHLEEN EVA MARSHALL nee Sutton of Canberra born 28 March 1931 passed away peacefully November 2019. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Dr Ian David Marshall and her cherished grandson Rhys. Survived by her much-loved children Angela, Fiona, Penelope and Timothy and their respective partners. Beloved grandmother of Hannah & Tom, Ben & Myf, and Felix. Great grandmother of Hendrix. A celebration of Kathleen's life will be held in Canberra on November 11th, 2019 in the Common Room of University House, ANU, at 1pm for friends and colleagues.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -