KATHLEEN EVA MARSHALL nee Sutton of Canberra born 28 March 1931 passed away peacefully November 2019. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Dr Ian David Marshall and her cherished grandson Rhys. Survived by her much-loved children Angela, Fiona, Penelope and Timothy and their respective partners. Beloved grandmother of Hannah & Tom, Ben & Myf, and Felix. Great grandmother of Hendrix. A celebration of Kathleen's life will be held in Canberra on November 11th, 2019 in the Common Room of University House, ANU, at 1pm for friends and colleagues.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 9, 2019