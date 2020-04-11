Home
Kathleen Mary CRAIG


1952 - 2020
Kathleen Mary CRAIG Obituary
[[PONCAW000136]]

KATHLEEN MARY CRAIG

Major (ret'd) RAAMC (misc)

28 February 1952 - 6 April 2020



Loved wife of Arthur.



Daughter of Laurence and

Lorna McEwan (dec).

Twin sister of Colleen, Gregory (dec),

Ian (dec) and Stephen.

Aunt of David, Leigh,

Matthew and Timothy Davies,

Connor and Maxine McEwan.



My Lady has gone hence and

shall be no more seen.



Her wishes are for no service and

a private cremation.



The ministrations of the many at

The Canberra Hospital to Kathleen

is acknowledged with much thankfulness.



Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 11, 2020
