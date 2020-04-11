|
|
[[PONCAW000136]]
KATHLEEN MARY CRAIG
Major (ret'd) RAAMC (misc)
28 February 1952 - 6 April 2020
Loved wife of Arthur.
Daughter of Laurence and
Lorna McEwan (dec).
Twin sister of Colleen, Gregory (dec),
Ian (dec) and Stephen.
Aunt of David, Leigh,
Matthew and Timothy Davies,
Connor and Maxine McEwan.
My Lady has gone hence and
shall be no more seen.
Her wishes are for no service and
a private cremation.
The ministrations of the many at
The Canberra Hospital to Kathleen
is acknowledged with much thankfulness.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 11, 2020