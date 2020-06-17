Home
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Kathleen MUIR-MCCAREY


1928 - 2020
Kathleen MUIR-MCCAREY Obituary
KATHLEEN MUIR-McCAREY

29 March 1928 - 10 June 2020



Wife of Peter Charles Muir-McCarey (dec).

Beloved mother to daughter Denise.

Devoted mother-in-law to Dirk Schluter.

Devoted 'Ninna' to Konrad Martin

and Dexter Miles (dec).

Sister to Lorraine Regan and

Warren Kennedy (both dec).



You were our champion, our Valkyrie.

Your integrity, gentility and wisdom

remain as gifts eternal.

Vale, Mama.



The funeral service for Kathleen will be held

in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on Friday,

19 June 2020, commencing at 10:00 am.



In lieu of flowers a donation in Kathleen's name

may be made to the Royal Blind Society

or Fred Hollows Foundation.

Envelopes available at the service.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on June 17, 2020
