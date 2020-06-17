|
|
KATHLEEN MUIR-McCAREY
29 March 1928 - 10 June 2020
Wife of Peter Charles Muir-McCarey (dec).
Beloved mother to daughter Denise.
Devoted mother-in-law to Dirk Schluter.
Devoted 'Ninna' to Konrad Martin
and Dexter Miles (dec).
Sister to Lorraine Regan and
Warren Kennedy (both dec).
You were our champion, our Valkyrie.
Your integrity, gentility and wisdom
remain as gifts eternal.
Vale, Mama.
The funeral service for Kathleen will be held
in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on Friday,
19 June 2020, commencing at 10:00 am.
In lieu of flowers a donation in Kathleen's name
may be made to the Royal Blind Society
or Fred Hollows Foundation.
Envelopes available at the service.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 17, 2020