KATHLEEN (KATE) MARY PRITCHARD (nee O'Donnell) 22 October, 1931 - 3 June, 2020. Beloved wife of Ian for 62 years. Loving mother of Margaret, Catherine, Clare and Mary-Elizabeth. Much loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother. A dear sister and aunt, a fond friend and relation to many. Dearly missed. Forever loved by all. A private mass will be offered in celebration and thanksgiving for Kate's life. If you would like to join the online streaming of the mass please email [email protected]l.com
Published in The Canberra Times on June 12, 2020