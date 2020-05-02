|
|
KATHLEEN PATRICIA RENNIE
(nee REYNOLDS)
7 November 1924 - 26 April 2020
Late of Garran.
Passed away peacefully at home on
Sunday, 26 April 2020 surrounded by
her loving family, aged 95 years.
Much-loved wife of Charles.
Loving mother and mother-in-law of
Mary and Peter, Margaret and Bruce,
Catharine, Charles and Laura,
and Helen and Rupert.
Beloved grandmother of Dinny, Jack, Tim,
Henry Graham, Isobel, Paul, Stella, Claire,
Susannah, Richard, Alice, Henry Farr,
Matthew, George and Charlie.
Great-grandmother of Connor.
'Surrogate' mother/ friend/ confidante
to so many others. Forever in our hearts.
Relatives and friends are advised
that due to COVID-19 restrictions,
a private funeral service will be held in
Woden Cemetery on TUESDAY,
5 May 2020 commencing at 1:30pm.
A live stream of Kathleen's service
will be available to view at;
https://youtu.be/Y7sB63XNZtQ
In lieu of flowers, donations to
Clare Holland House would be appreciated:
https://www.calvarycare.org.au/
public-hospital-bruce/donate-online/
Published in The Canberra Times on May 2, 2020