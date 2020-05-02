Home
Service
Friday, May 1, 2020
Funeral service
Private
Woden Cemetery
Kathleen RENNIE


1924 - 2020
Kathleen RENNIE Obituary
KATHLEEN PATRICIA RENNIE

(nee REYNOLDS)



7 November 1924 - 26 April 2020



Late of Garran.

Passed away peacefully at home on

Sunday, 26 April 2020 surrounded by

her loving family, aged 95 years.



Much-loved wife of Charles.

Loving mother and mother-in-law of

Mary and Peter, Margaret and Bruce,

Catharine, Charles and Laura,

and Helen and Rupert.

Beloved grandmother of Dinny, Jack, Tim,

Henry Graham, Isobel, Paul, Stella, Claire,

Susannah, Richard, Alice, Henry Farr,

Matthew, George and Charlie.

Great-grandmother of Connor.

'Surrogate' mother/ friend/ confidante

to so many others. Forever in our hearts.



Relatives and friends are advised

that due to COVID-19 restrictions,

a private funeral service will be held in

Woden Cemetery on TUESDAY,

5 May 2020 commencing at 1:30pm.



A live stream of Kathleen's service

will be available to view at;

https://youtu.be/Y7sB63XNZtQ



In lieu of flowers, donations to

Clare Holland House would be appreciated:

https://www.calvarycare.org.au/

public-hospital-bruce/donate-online/



Published in The Canberra Times on May 2, 2020
