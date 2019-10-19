Home
KEAY VOELKEL


1938 - 2019
KEAY VOELKEL Obituary
KEAY DOROTHY VOELKEL

03/06/1938 - 12/10/2019



Beloved Wife of Hermann,

Adored Mother and Omi to Hans, Barb,

Richard and their families.

Much loved Sister to Rod, Jeanne

and their families.



Will be greatly missed by all.



Family and friends are warmly invited

to attend the funeral service for Keay

to be held in the White Lady Chapel,

101 Nettlefold St, Belconnen on

FRIDAY 25 October 2019

commencing at 11.00am.

Private Cremation.



In lieu of flowers, donations to

the Cancer Council would be much

appreciiated by the family.

Envelopes will be available at the service.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 19, 2019
