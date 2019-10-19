|
|
KEAY DOROTHY VOELKEL
03/06/1938 - 12/10/2019
Beloved Wife of Hermann,
Adored Mother and Omi to Hans, Barb,
Richard and their families.
Much loved Sister to Rod, Jeanne
and their families.
Will be greatly missed by all.
Family and friends are warmly invited
to attend the funeral service for Keay
to be held in the White Lady Chapel,
101 Nettlefold St, Belconnen on
FRIDAY 25 October 2019
commencing at 11.00am.
Private Cremation.
In lieu of flowers, donations to
the Cancer Council would be much
appreciiated by the family.
Envelopes will be available at the service.
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 19, 2019