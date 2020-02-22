|
|
Keith Alan Waterhouse CROOK 3.8.1933 - 18.2.2020 of Eden, NSW and formerly of Canberra. Loved husband of Anne (Felton). Loving father of Garth, Baz (Waterhouse) and Megan (DiQuinzio), father-in-law of Algeo DiQuinzio, and grandad of Emily - - - - - - - - - - - - - The Funeral Service for Keith will be held on Friday 28 February 2020, commencing at 2.00pm, in the Chapel of Sapphire Coast Funerals, Pambula, and will be followed by interment at the Pambula Lawn Cemetery. ~ Donations to the Rural Fire Service ~ Please Note : A Memorial Service will be held in Canberra on a date to be advised. SAPPHIRE COAST FUNERALS 02 6495 7077
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 22, 2020