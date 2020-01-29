Home
Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
75 Canberra Avenue
Kingston, Australian Capital Territory 2604
(02) 6295 2799
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:30 PM
The Gold Creek Chapel
17 O'Hanlon Drive
Nicholls
View Map
Keith BIRD


1925 - 2020
Keith BIRD Obituary
KEITH CHARLES BIRD

14 September 1925 - 24 January 2020



Died peacefully.



Loved and loving husband of Mavis.

Loved father and father-in-law of

Margaret and Bill, Beverley and Paul,

Robert and Anne, Judi and Tony.

Awesome Grandad of Mark; Tom & Kate;

Stephanie, Laura & Jessica; Max & Georgia

and their partners. Great-grandad of Edith.



Relatives and friends are warmly invited

to attend Keith's funeral service at

The Gold Creek Chapel,

17 O'Hanlon Drive, Nicholls.

on FRIDAY, 31 January 2020,

commencing at 1.30pm.



Privately cremated.



Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 29, 2020
