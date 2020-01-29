|
|
KEITH CHARLES BIRD
14 September 1925 - 24 January 2020
Died peacefully.
Loved and loving husband of Mavis.
Loved father and father-in-law of
Margaret and Bill, Beverley and Paul,
Robert and Anne, Judi and Tony.
Awesome Grandad of Mark; Tom & Kate;
Stephanie, Laura & Jessica; Max & Georgia
and their partners. Great-grandad of Edith.
Relatives and friends are warmly invited
to attend Keith's funeral service at
The Gold Creek Chapel,
17 O'Hanlon Drive, Nicholls.
on FRIDAY, 31 January 2020,
commencing at 1.30pm.
Privately cremated.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 29, 2020