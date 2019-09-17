|
|
KEITH GEORGE CHIPPENDALE
On Thursday 12 September 2019,
Keith passed away at the age of 72.
Beloved husband of Mary.
Loved and loving father and father-in-law of
Emma and Scott, Thomas and Kristine,
and Catherine.
Proud grandfather of Chloe and Harrison.
Loved son of Joan and George (both Dec).
A gentle man, deeply loved
and respected always
He will be greatly missed.
The funeral service for Keith will be held in
the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford St, Mitchell,
on THURSDAY 19 September 2019,
commencing at 3.00pm.
In lieu of floral tributes, the family asks
that you make a donation to your
preferred charity.
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 17, 2019