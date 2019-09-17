Home
Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
75 Canberra Avenue
Kingston, Australian Capital Territory 2604
(02) 6295 2799
Keith CHIPPENDALE

Keith CHIPPENDALE Obituary
KEITH GEORGE CHIPPENDALE



On Thursday 12 September 2019,

Keith passed away at the age of 72.



Beloved husband of Mary.

Loved and loving father and father-in-law of

Emma and Scott, Thomas and Kristine,

and Catherine.

Proud grandfather of Chloe and Harrison.

Loved son of Joan and George (both Dec).



A gentle man, deeply loved

and respected always

He will be greatly missed.



The funeral service for Keith will be held in

the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford St, Mitchell,

on THURSDAY 19 September 2019,

commencing at 3.00pm.



In lieu of floral tributes, the family asks

that you make a donation to your

preferred charity.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 17, 2019
