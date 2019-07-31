Home
Keith EADIE


1938 - 2019
Keith EADIE Obituary
KEITH GEORGE EADIE

18.12.1938 - 26.7.2019



Passed away peacefully at

Clare Holland House.



Beloved husband of Bundle (dec).

Much loved father and father-in-law of

Warwick and Sara, Lyndal and Trevor.

Adored grandfather of Caitlin,

Lauren and Sophie.



A celebration of Keith's life will be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street, Mitchell on

THURSDAY 8 August 2019,

commencing at 12:00 noon.



A private burial will be held in Mollymook.



Published in The Canberra Times on July 31, 2019
