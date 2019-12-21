|
|
In Memory of KEITH W PEARSON A former dedicated and very able public servant who served the public in many capacities during an illustrious career. Keith was a compassionate, fair and mostly patient boss and talented wordsmith. He was a raconteur without peer, had a great sense of humour and was a better than average part time farmer. Keith was above all else committed to his family and their wellbeing. A life well lived, farewell dear friend. Richard Grigg
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 21, 2019