Ken Cameron
27 September 1949 - 17 January 2020
Adored husband of Linda and
loved ex-husband of Debbie.
Dearly loved father of Jacob, Zoe and Ella,
and father-in-law of Tom and Kirk
Loving parent of Quillan and Blair.
Wonderful Grandpa to Chloe, Jarrah, Hugo, Elliot and Celeste.
He loved and was loved
The funeral service for Ken will be held at
Christ Church Anglican Church, Rutledge Street Queanbeyan, on Friday 24 January, commencing at 10:30am.
A private cremation will follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome donations to be made to the
Kosciuszko Huts Association.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 22, 2020