Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
Christ Church Anglican Church
Rutledge Street
Queanbeyan
Ken CAMERON

Ken CAMERON Obituary
Ken Cameron



27 September 1949 - 17 January 2020



Adored husband of Linda and

loved ex-husband of Debbie.



Dearly loved father of Jacob, Zoe and Ella,

and father-in-law of Tom and Kirk





Loving parent of Quillan and Blair.



Wonderful Grandpa to Chloe, Jarrah, Hugo, Elliot and Celeste.



He loved and was loved



The funeral service for Ken will be held at

Christ Church Anglican Church, Rutledge Street Queanbeyan, on Friday 24 January, commencing at 10:30am.

A private cremation will follow.



In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome donations to be made to the

Kosciuszko Huts Association.



Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 22, 2020
