KENNETH JAMES DUFF Born Geelong, Victoria 13 March 1935 - 17 October 2019 Passed away peacefully. Cherished and deeply loved husband of Marie for 64 years. The love of each other's lives. Best ever father to Nicki and Robin. Respected father-in-law of John. A devoted and adored Pa of Guy, Adam, Ella, Lara and Sam. Besotted with furry friends Polly (dec) and Maggie. Loved big brother of Maureen, Valerie and Patricia. A sincere and dependable man with a cheeky sense of humour. Devoted to his family, loved his sport and the Geelong Football Club. Ken and his family would like to thank Doctors Trinh, Pranavan and Rajadorai for the wonderful care they gave him during the last few months. Funeral details to be advised.
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 19, 2019