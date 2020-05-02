Home
KENNETH JOHN HART October 1942 - April 2020 Our beautiful brother Ken, (formally of Wagga Wagga and Canberra), beloved son of Muriel and Sidney Hart (both dec), passed away on 20 April 2020 in hospital on the Gold Coast. Ken lived in Ormeau, Queensland and is survived by his loving wife Patricia (Pat), children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ken is the much-loved brother of Marie, Sidney (Cob) (dec), Ronald (Ron) (dec), Geoff, Jennifer and Julieanne. You were always so loving, thoughtful and kind, we will hold dear our wonderful memories of you. You may have left this world but you will never leave our hearts and minds
Published in The Canberra Times on May 2, 2020
