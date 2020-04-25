Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth REDMOND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth John REDMOND

Add a Memory
Kenneth John REDMOND Obituary
KENNETH JOHN REDMOND

26 August 1951 - 10 April 2020

Passed away peacefully in hospital

knowing he was very loved.



Dearly loved son of Pauline (dec),

Ray and partner Mary (both dec).

Loved husband of Flora.

Loved brother and brother-in-law

of Adrian and Deb.

Devoted father of Keeza,

Shane and partner Holly.

Second father to Ellie.

Loving grandfather of Haylie and Tylah.

Loved uncle of Daniel and wife Casey,

and Georgia.

Father to his pet dog Nala.



Ken was a strong and resilient

man with a huge heart,

and will be truly missed by all.



Private cremation.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -