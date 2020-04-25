|
|
KENNETH JOHN REDMOND
26 August 1951 - 10 April 2020
Passed away peacefully in hospital
knowing he was very loved.
Dearly loved son of Pauline (dec),
Ray and partner Mary (both dec).
Loved husband of Flora.
Loved brother and brother-in-law
of Adrian and Deb.
Devoted father of Keeza,
Shane and partner Holly.
Second father to Ellie.
Loving grandfather of Haylie and Tylah.
Loved uncle of Daniel and wife Casey,
and Georgia.
Father to his pet dog Nala.
Ken was a strong and resilient
man with a huge heart,
and will be truly missed by all.
Private cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 25, 2020