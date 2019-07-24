Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth RICKETTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth RICKETTS


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Kenneth RICKETTS Obituary
KENNETH WALTER RICKETTS



6 July 1931 - 23 July 2019



Loved husband and soul mate to Bev (dec).

Father of David and Melissa.

Grandfather to Kris, Teagan, Cody and Dylan.



Forever in our Hearts



Ken's family would like to express their gratitude to Dr Siva Sivakumaran and Villaggio Sant' Antonio staff for their care and compassion in looking after Ken for the last few years.



A celebration of Ken's life will be held in the hall at Villaggio Sant 'Antonio, 35 Burkitt Street, Page on FRIDAY 26 July commencing at 10.00am.



A private cremation will follow.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.