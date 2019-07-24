|
|
KENNETH WALTER RICKETTS
6 July 1931 - 23 July 2019
Loved husband and soul mate to Bev (dec).
Father of David and Melissa.
Grandfather to Kris, Teagan, Cody and Dylan.
Forever in our Hearts
Ken's family would like to express their gratitude to Dr Siva Sivakumaran and Villaggio Sant' Antonio staff for their care and compassion in looking after Ken for the last few years.
A celebration of Ken's life will be held in the hall at Villaggio Sant 'Antonio, 35 Burkitt Street, Page on FRIDAY 26 July commencing at 10.00am.
A private cremation will follow.
Published in The Canberra Times on July 24, 2019