Kenneth Vivian SIMMONS

KENNETH VIVIAN SIMMONS

4 July 1932 - 22 February 2020



Much loved husband of Noeleen.

Dearly loved father of Andrea and Jeffrey;

grandfather of Ashlin, Bethany, Peta and Kiara;

and great-grandfather of Ryan.



A kind and gentle man who loved his family,

his garden and the land.



We will gather to farewell Ken

in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on Wednesday,

4 March 2020, commencing at 1:30pm.



No flowers by request.



Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 29, 2020
